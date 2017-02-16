Grand Rapids police seek armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect who they say stole a backpack at gunpoint.

It happened around around 9 p.m. Feb. 6 near Ottawa Avenue and Weston Street SW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Police say the suspect is around 15 to 20 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is described to be around 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 6116.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

