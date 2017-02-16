MI House Republicans lay out ‘action plan’ for 2017

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As the legislative season gets underway in Lansing, Republicans in the House are about to unveil their priorities for the next year.

House Speaker Tom Leonard talked to 24 Hour News 8 about the “action plan” Thursday.

Among the priorities: making government “live within its means,” which includes a push to eventually eliminate the state’s income tax. A bill that would do so already cleared committee, but has drawn “serious concerns” from Gov. Rick Snyder. Opponents say the tax cut would cost the state $680 million next budget year and $1.1 billion in the first full year at a time general funds are tightening.

“The income tax was raised under then Jennifer Granholm from 3.9 (percent) to 4.35 (percent) and I think it was within seven to eight years that promise was supposed to go back to the citizens, that income tax was supposed to go back to 3.9 (percent.) So what this bill does first and foremost is it lives up to that promise. In the first year, the income tax would roll back to 3.9 (percent) because we owe that money back to the citizens. That money is not ours – it belongs to the citizens of this great state,” explained Leonard.

Other action items include more funding for classrooms, reassessing no-fault insurance with a focus on reducing auto insurance rates, working with local communities to help reduce retirement liabilities that are currently unfunded, and addressing infrastructure concerns.

Republicans say they also want to increase access to quality health care, preserve rights for the unborn, protect seniors and provide training for the next generation of Michigan workers.

They want more government transparency and will introduce a bill to expand the Freedom of Information Act. The House passed a similar bill last year but the Senate refused to take it up.

It’s unclear how much of this “action plan” that will be accomplished, as it depends on the cooperation of the Senate and Snyder.

