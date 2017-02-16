Husband stabs wife with knife, fork on Valentine’s Day

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed his wife with a fork and knife on Valentine’s Day.

Police were called to a home in the city of Allegan around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman made several calls to 911 saying she was scared that her husband was going to hurt her.

The victim later told officers that her husband had stabbed her in the arm with a fork and twice in her leg using a knife.

Police also learned the suspect assaulted the family dog after talking to a witness and the victim.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old man who was in the backyard when they arrived.

The man is being charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of animal cruelty. He is currently being held at the Allegan County Jail.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.

