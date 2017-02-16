New team reviewing sexual assault allegations at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities from Ottawa County and Grand Valley State University have formed a criminal case review team in light of several reported sex assaults near GVSU’s Allendale campus late last year.

The team held its first monthly meeting last month, Sheriff Steve Kempker confirmed. The review team is comprised of GVSU campus officers, members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, an assistant county prosecutor and the victim advocate from GVSU’s Women’s Center.

The alleged attacks happened Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Sept. 22 and Sept. 27. While all of the alleged attacks happened off campus, they were in areas where thousands of students live and travel to and from school. The victims were all female GVSU students.

Deputies and campus police increased patrols in the area. Consumers Energy also sped up its plans to add more lighting to the campus.

