‘Orange is the New Black’ author to visit Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman whose prison experience inspired the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” is coming to Grand Rapids.

Best-selling author Piper Kerman will speak at Fountain Street Church on March 7. Kerman will sign copies of her memoir, “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” following the 7 p.m. address.

Kerman now works with nonprofits and other organizations while serving on the board of directors of the Women’s Prison Association as well as advisory boards for InsideOUT Writers and JustLeadershipUSA. Kerman has also testified before Congress about prison conditions and the criminal justice system.

Tickets start at $100 per person and are available online or at The Bookman at 715 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven and Schuler Books at 2660 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

