Police: 1 arrested, 1 sought after beating woman over debt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and police are looking for a second suspect who they say viciously beat a 38-year-old woman.

The victim told officers she was assaulted by a 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman over an outstanding money debt. The alleged beating occurred in a business parking lot in the 100 block of E. Cork Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim said the man punched her in the face several times. Officers say the victim was hospitalized for fractures to her face.

While investigating, police learned the suspects lived together in the 100 block of Allen Street.

Officers went to the home, but the man refused to answer the door. The Kalamazoo Metro Tactical Team was called in to serve a search warrant due to the man’s long history of violent crime involving weapons, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The man eventually came out of the house while the warrant was being served and was arrested without incident. He is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

