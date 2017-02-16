Search underway for GR man who disappeared from store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who disappeared after dropping off his wife at a store.

Neuben White was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday outside Duthler’s Family Foods, located at 1226 Madison Ave. SE, police say. He was supposed to wait for his wife in the parking lot, but when she finished shopping, he was gone.

Officers say White suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He does not have a cellphone and does not know his house phone number, police say. He also is not wearing his glasses.

White is 88 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds. He has a short white and gray afro and a full white and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a silver gray coat and khaki pants.

White was last seen driving a 1999 Burgundy Ford Windstar van with a gray pinstripe. The vehicle bears a Michigan license plate of AWD640.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White is encouraged to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

