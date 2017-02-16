Spike in flu cases shuts down some W. MI schools





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Flu cases are on the rise in West Michigan, and it’s causing some school closures.

There were a few districts closed Thursday and two have closed for Friday. Glenn Public Schools will closed Friday for a second straight day. Lakeside Elementary in Muskegon and Delton-Kellogg Schools will also be closed Friday due to illness.

According to the Kent County Health Department, last week there were 140 cases of influenza reported to the department.

==Above, Dr. Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist at the Kent County Department, spoke with 24 Hour News 8 about the increase in flu cases.==

