Taste of spring in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February is the last month of meteorological winter but the temperatures are going to remind you of spring in the coming days.

We are more than halfway through the month of February and so far it has been dominated with warmth. Eleven of the past 15 days have been above average with temperatures running nearly 3 degrees above average. With the exception of the northwest U.S. — much of the country has been warm.

No surprise that there’s very little snow on the ground across southern Lower Michigan and those that do have it will lose it quickly in the coming days.

Temperatures will not only be warmer than average but a few days will come close to record highs.

This will not be a fleeting warm trend but will continue for at least a week. High temperatures in the coming days will be similar to late March and early April averages.



Spring fever will be well established after this warm trend and most will be wondering if this is it for winter. Storm Team 8 doesn’t think so. They believe we could end the month with a significant snow event and certainly colder temperatures.

