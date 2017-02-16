Taste of spring in February

Temperatures will remain above average through at least Feb. 23.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February is the last month of meteorological winter but the temperatures are going to remind you of spring in the coming days.

We are more than halfway through the month of February and so far it has been dominated with warmth. Eleven of the past 15 days have been above average with temperatures running nearly 3 degrees above average. With the exception of the northwest U.S. — much of the country has been warm.

North American temperature anomaly
No surprise that there’s very little snow on the ground across southern Lower Michigan and those that do have it will lose it quickly in the coming days.

Snow depth across Wisconsin and Michigan
Temperatures will not only be warmer than average but a few days will come close to record highs.

Record highs vs. forecast temperatures
This will not be a fleeting warm trend but will continue for at least a week. High temperatures in the coming days will be similar to late March and early April averages.

meteogram-temp-bar-graph
Spring fever will be well established after this warm trend and most will be wondering if this is it for winter. Storm Team 8 doesn’t think so. They believe we could end the month with a significant snow event and certainly colder temperatures.

GFS model forecast for February 26
