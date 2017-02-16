Thinking ‘Spring’ at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With temperatures expected to peak into the 60s this weekend, you may be inspired to do a little spring shopping. Rachael explored Leigh’s in the Breton Village Shopping Center to check out new trends in clothing and makeup.

There are some fun beauty events coming up at Leigh’s. Mark your calendars for ‘Beauty Week’ kicking off March 6th. Each day, the cosmetics department at Leigh’s will feature a different line, and on Wednesday and Thursday of that week, shoppers can work one-on-one with global artist, Trish McEvoy. You need to make an appointment to guarantee one of those spots, so give Leigh’s a call at 616-942-6300.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

