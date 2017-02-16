Water main break sparks boil water advisory in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city officials Thursday issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break near a major intersection.

City crews are working to repair the break, which happened near Pleasant Avenue and Pembrook Street. The city issued the boil water advisory because of pressure loss within the pipe.

Residents living on Pleasant Avenue between Duke Street and South Westnedge Avenue, including Pleasant Avenue Apartments, are urged to boil their tap water for 2 minutes before drinking. The water should be safe as is for personal hygiene purposes.



The city is awaiting water test results to determine if bacteria is present within the water main, but the initial findings likely won’t be available until Friday. If tests come back clear, the advisory would be lifted with 72 hours.

