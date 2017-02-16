‘We are Kalamazoo’ game scheduled at KWings event center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Monday marks the one year anniversary of a tragedy that forever changed the Kalamazoo community. The community is coming together to remember the victims of that mass shooting and the first responders who rushed to the scene. Toni Daniels from the Kalamazoo Wings joined eightWest to talk more about these events.

On February 20th, the KWings will host their ForeverStrong event. This game will serve as the 1 year anniversary memorial. The efforts of the ForeverStrong foundation to help the community heal with a project that promotes a place where people can “put the pieces together and build hope for a better tomorrow.”

March 5th will be the ‘We Are Kalamazoo’ fundraising game at Wings Event Center. This game is to honor first responders who came to the scene the night of the shootings.

For more information on games and tickets, check out the KWings site.

