Calley: Online tool to track local trends ‘has it all’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Tracking key economic, environmental and social issues in West Michigan just got a little easier.

The West Michigan Prosperity Alliance is part of an initiative by Gov. Rick Snyder to promote regional cooperation in a variety of areas statewide. Friday, the group rolled out a new dashboard to track how local region No. 4 is doing.

More than 100 people packed into a meeting room at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park to hear about the new West Michigan Regional Dashboard.

“(It will be) showing key economic, environmental and social issues that are important to us” said John Weiss with WMPA.

The new site measures economic, social and environmental issues, from the number of violent crimes to how many people drive 30 minutes or more to work. It also gives a detailed breakdown of the unemployment rate.

“We can go to the state website and we can find out about unemployment. It’s much more difficult to look at all of the sites in all of the counties and drill down that information. So that’s the effort we’re here to announce,” said Weiss.

The Right Place will maintain and populate the site that will be constantly updated, providing something Lt. Governor Brian Calley says is missing from many such metric systems.

“If there’s one weakness I’ve seen on dashboards, it’s that it’s hard to get a longer term, like a five-year trend so you can see where you are at a point in time,” said Calley. “So this dashboard has it all.”

According to Calley, the dashboard can be used by everyone – from people considering moving in, to businesses, economic development groups and government agencies.

