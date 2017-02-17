Community demands changes in Bangor School District





BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a tough week for the southwest Michigan school district of Bangor. Friday night, parents and community members gathered to talk about what can be done in a district many of them feel is failing their children.

About 45 people came to the meeting at a school meeting place near the high school and about that many also watched it streaming online.

And while organizers had hoped for a bigger turnout, they believe they have started a movement.

“I came here for one reason and one reason only, I want to see our kids and their parents treated with respect,” said one man who spoke Friday night.

This district is no stranger to troubles.

Not long ago it was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Then it was discovered its superintendent, Dennis Paquette, did not have the proper certification to retain his position and he was given a different title.

“The leadership starts at the top, if the principal, if the superintendent gets away with stuff the teachers are going to think, well gee look at this, there’s my example,” one woman said.

Now, in the last couple of weeks, there have been videos of staff behaving badly leading to a half dozen resignations. That included a video of teachers crudely talking about special needs students.

Amanda Reprogal is the mom of one of the students discussed by teachers in a video she found online and reported to authorities.

“It was anger, definitely anger, disgust,” Reprogal said.

Then there were pictures of a teacher duct taping a student to a chair, that teacher also resigned.

24 Hour News 8 talked to Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson who investigated the case and turned it over to the county prosecutor suggesting assault charges. Simpson said the prosecutor will not file charges.

Many blame the school board for not knowing what was going on. Asked if the school board needs to be changed, Bangor alumni and event organizer Chaylynn Bursley, answered this way: “In my opinion, the board does need to go.”

Others wanted a different kind of change.

“What I was thinking needs to be done is some kind of change in the administration. I would personally like to see Mr. Paquette resign,” a woman said.

But not everyone is sure how to proceed.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and the board will be replaced with the state’s board and we won’t have a school,” said parent Britney Holmes.

The mom of the boy allegedly discussed by teachers wants peace in her district.

“There’s been so much negativity this past week and that’s not who we are, we are good people,” said Reprogal.

They want change. What kind of change, how much and how soon is all up in the air. They plan to be heard and they will be out in force at the next school board meeting, they say.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

