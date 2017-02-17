Dance your way to healing at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Physical therapy can happen in all sorts of ways, sometimes it just helps to dance! The specialists at Mary Free Bed are doing their part to get everyone in on the fun. Rachel, Paul and Jo joined eightWest to talk more about these classes.

Rachel Morse, coordinator Mary Free Bed Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports Program Ballroom Dancing Class. In addition to the physical exercise, these classes also promote the social and emotional well-being of participants.

Ballroom Dancing Clinic on Saturday, February 25:

Participants must be 18 or older

Cost: $15 singles and $20 for couples

First session 10:00 am – 11:30 am

For individuals who have experienced a stroke or who have muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s

Second session 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

For individuals who use a wheelchair for mobility

Location

Indian Trails Camp, Kate Pew Wolters Center

1859 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids

For additional information call (616) 840-8356

One patient’s incredible journey

Former Mary Free Bed patient, Paul Price’s, life was put on hold in 2015 after falling off his roof and suffering a spinal cord injury, resulting in him becoming a paraplegic. Thanks to the care at Mary Free Bed, Paul learned to be independent and could resume his life as a husband, father of three, brother and all the things he was before the accident. Mary Free Bed helped Paul focus on what he could do rather what he cannot do.

Today, Paul is back to work and other than his legs not working and dealing with bouts of nerve pain, life really hasn’t changed much as far as the way I look at it. He was the first participant to use a wheelchair in upcoming “Dancing With the Local Stars” fundraiser.

