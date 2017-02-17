Detroit man charged in fatal Lansing barbershop shooting

Related Coverage Barbershop shooting in Lansing leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit man has been charged after one man died and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Lansing barbershop.

The Ingham County prosecutor’s office says Shawn Pickens is charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two weapons offenses. The Lansing State Journal reports he was held in the Detroit area and was expected to be arraigned Friday in Lansing.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Pickens had a lawyer.

Police say 29-year-old Dominique Laurenz Simmons of Lansing died in the Feb. 11 shooting at the Kutt II barbershop. An 18-year-old Lansing man and a 23-year-old Detroit man had what authorities described as non-life threatening injuries. None of the shop’s employees was injured.

Lansing police say the investigation remains open into the shooting.

