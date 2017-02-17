GR officer keeps job but suspended after crash response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer who was facing possible termination for his involvement in a former prosecutor’s alcohol-related crash will keep his job.

The City of Grand Rapids reached an agreement with the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association on Friday to suspend Officer Adam Ickes for 30 days without pay.

Ickes accepted the punishment and took responsibility for his role in the Nov. 19 crash involving former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper, according to a press release from the city.

Ickes, Sgt. Thomas Warwick and Lt. Matthew Janiskee were suspended without pay on Jan. 27, about two months after the crash on Union Avenue SE. It’s unclear if that will count towards the 30-day suspension agreed upon on Friday.

Termination hearings for Warwick and Janiskee are pending. None of the officers will face criminal charges.

Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom told Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and city commission about the decision Friday morning. Sundstrom said Ickes’ disciplinary agreement was “made swiftly with strong resolve for the benefit of the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the community.”

Kuiper, who has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office, is being charged with reckless driving causing serious injury and moving violation causing injury. He’s also being sued by Daniel Empson, who owns the car Kuiper struck and was injured in the wrong-way crash.

