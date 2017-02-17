Grand Rapids Commission to discuss bike share study

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to bring bike sharing to Grand Rapids, city commissioners are being asked to approve a $100,000 feasibility study next Tuesday.

“What a system would look like in Grand Rapids? How it would be operated? And where we would go to get the resources to pay for it?” said Grand Rapids Mobility and Parking Services Director Josh Naramore.

Kristin Bennett, the city’s new transportation planning supervisor says those dollars would be well spent.

A West Michigan native, Bennett helped start Milwaukee’s bike share program with little outside help.

“A lot of that was put on staff, which was very limited, to try and create public transportation system from scratch,” Bennett said.

Milwaukee’s program began in 2014 and was funded by a public-private partnership — a sponsor here, a grant there.

Bennett says it began as a service to the downtown area but has expanded to other neighborhoods.

“We had about 10 stations to start with and then we expanded. When I left in late fall, we had 57 stations on the ground,” Bennett said.

Many of those stations serve lower-income areas of the Milwaukee, giving the people who live there another transit option.

Grand Rapids city leaders want a similar model.

The study would be funded by $70,000 from the city’s Mobility and Parking Department and $30,000 would come for the Downtown Development Authority.

But why not have an actual bike share service interested in coming to Grand Rapids determine the feasibility?

“It’s an interesting question,” Naramore said. “This system is going to be much like creating public transit. So I think it’s for the public good of which the city is going to have a strong role in.”

Bike sharing is one component to the larger plan to create more transit options in the city. Options is a word city officials are using a lot these days as they try to convince leery commuters that they’re not attempting to force them into leaving the car at home.

“We’re not trying to make people make decisions differently or were not forcing people to make decisions differently,” said Naramore.

The feasibility study should take until the end of the year to complete. If it determines bike sharing is worth the try, residents could see the first racks in place as early as the summer of 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

