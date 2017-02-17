Grand Rapids police seek missing woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Bulah Perkins, 51, was last seen walking west from 3810 Sparks Drive SE toward the CenterPointe Mall around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police say Perkins is around 5-foot-7 and 205 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple coat with a fur-lined hood, brown pants, brown dress shirt, black shoes and a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

