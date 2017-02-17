Suspected illegal immigrant indicted after arrest in W. MI

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected illegal immigrant arrested in West Michigan is facing federal charges and possible deportation.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Diego Hernandez-Cortes, 33, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Wednesday. The Sparta Police Department was also involved in the case.

The Mexico native is accused of overstaying his work visa and is charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, falsely claiming to be a lawful permanent resident, misusing a Social Security number and possessing false identification documents.

Hernandez-Cortez is accused of knowingly possessing a semiautomatic rifle and a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition. The indictment further alleges Hernandez-Cortes had two Social Security cards and three permanent resident cards he knew were forged, counterfeited or altered.

The indictment claims Hernandez-Cortes also falsely claimed to two employers in Kent and Oceana counties that he was a lawful permanent resident of the United States. In one of the cases, he gave a Social Security number that was not his, the indictment alleges.

If convicted, Hernandez-Cortes faces up to 10 years in federal prison and would be deported to Mexico.

