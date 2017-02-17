Inside the 2017 Grand Rapids Boat Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A West Michigan tradition! In their 72nd year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where we will be showing our broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes! The array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards is exceptional. Pontoon Boats continue to excel in new designs, features and cruising abilities. As we see technology advancing around us at fast speeds, we see advancements in boats – hull designs, power systems and the creature comforts. All summer long you marvel at the new boats you see on the water. Well now is your chance to board them and check them out! Boaters, this is your Show!

Special Features Include:

The 42’ Fountain with twin 1,100 horsepower Mercury Racing motors offshore power boat.

Antique & Classic Boat Display

Twiggy, the Water Skiing Squirrel daily

Great dockside food and music at the Key West Crab Shack

The Dive Tank for sampling SCUBA

The HO Sports Tube Truckload Sale

Plus boat accessories, marine electronics, lifts and docks, ski and wakeboard equipment and more.

NEW in 2017:

West Michigan Offshore 42’ Fountain: This boat is powered with twin 1,100 horsepower Mercury Racing motors!

This powerboat club is for anyone who enjoys high performance boating. Members own big cats, small v-bottoms and everything in between. Some members are not boaters at all, but simply like the go-fast lifestyle. West Michigan Offshore is a non-profit organization that provides members with connections in the industry; organizing, facilitating, supporting, and promoting powerboat related events.

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel: This internationally famous star is returning to the Boat Show! Twiggy has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” plus she has been featured in numerous books, newspapers, magazines, and television shows all over the world. Pleasing many animal lovers and boaters, Twiggy carries her message of Boating Safety to children wherever she goes. Stop by and enjoy the performance!

See the Port Sheldon Weather Buoy: The weather buoy project is supported entirely by contributions from local government, businesses, organizations, and individual boaters. This valuable asset to our community provides up-to-date lake conditions to weather forecasters, search and rescue personnel, and thousands of boaters and fishermen throughout the boating season. Observations of wind speed, wave height, and water temperature were requested over 900,000 times in 2016 from almost 31,000 unique visitors, making it the most popular buoy in the Great Lakes. The buoy’s webcam also streamed high quality images and video to the web, showing exactly what conditions were like on the water. Consider becoming a buoy supporter by contributing to this year’s fundraising campaign. Your contribution will fund the annual maintenance of the buoy, replacement of sensitive marine instruments, and technicians to keep the buoy fully operational from April to October. To contribute please visit https://www.gofundme.com/psbuoy

Grand Rapids Boat Show

Open through Sunday at DeVos Place

Today until 9pm, Saturday 10am-9pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

Adults: $10, Children (6-14) $4

