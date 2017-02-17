KCAS Pets of the Week: Niko and Gus





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s pets of the week are looking for a loving home.

First meet Niko, a 1-year-old Boston Terrier mix. Shelter workers say he is a fun, ball of energy and gives great kisses. He would love to have another dog to play with.

Niko will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed when he’s adopted.

Next this week is Gus. Shelter workers aren’t sure what bred he is but believe he may be a Rhodesian ridgeback, hound mix. They estimate he is around four years old.

Gus is smart, sweet and would make a great running partner. He would be a great addition to a family with older children since he is such a goofball.

To learn more about Niko, Gus or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.



