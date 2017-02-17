Lt. Gov. heading to Mexico to lure jobs, business to MI

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Making the case for Michigan in Mexico: that’s the mission for Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, beginning Sunday.

Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission with a focus on bringing more business and jobs back to Michigan.

Calley says these trade trips are different that they used to be; in addition to trying to attract companies to Michigan, he will be accompanied by members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and executives from about two dozen businesses, looking to sell products in Mexico. Those companies include Extol in Zeeland; Haviland Products Company and Viking Products, Inc. in Grand Rapids; Koops and Transmatic in Holland; RSVP International and Superior Business Solutions in Kalamazoo; and Burr Oak Tool Inc. in Sturgis.

Calley said more overseas companies are also looking for a presence in the United States.

“I want to be down there in front of companies and make the case for Michigan. (I’ll) tell that comeback story. To the extent that they are considering a location in the United States of America, Michigan is the place to be,” Calley said.

As part of the trip, more than 21 Michigan companies will attend an automotive forum in Queretaro, Mexico. Companies that participated in last year’s forum have since reported more than $24.8 million in exports to Mexico, according to state officials.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

