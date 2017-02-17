Elderly man killed in Newaygo County rollover crash

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An elderly man was killed in a rollover crash in Newaygo County on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say Richard White Sellers, 78, of Newaygo, was driving westbound on 40th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the curve onto Gordon Avenue in Sherman Township. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m.

The vehicle rolled off the road before coming to a stop in a nearby field.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

