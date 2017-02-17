Man who shot at BCPD officer sentenced

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who opened fire on a Battle Creek officer during a traffic stop in March 2016 will be spending decades behind bars.

Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown was sentenced to a maximum of 52 years in prison for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, fleeing and eluding, resisting, obstructing or assaulting an officer and driving without a license charges.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop on March 5, 2016 in the area of Hubbard Street and W. Goodale Avenue. Dash cam video shows the officer approach the driver’s side window and say, “What’s up, man.” No sooner are the words out of his mouth than the driver pulls a handgun and fires what sounds like a single shot near Officer Brad Gentry’s head.

The officer was not hurt. He returned fire, at which point Clark-Brown fled the scene.

He led police on an about four-minute car chase through a residential neighborhood that reached speeds of up to 70 mph.

Clark-Brown eventually ditched his vehicle and went into his mother’s home on W. Coolidge Street. BCPD set up a command center at a nearby restaurant, established a perimeter and called in a SWAT team.

Later, Clark-Brown was bitten in the arm by BCPD K-9 Rushin and taken into custody.

