MDOT moves up $9.5M repair project on crumbling M-6

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is moving up its project to repair a crumbling three-mile stretch of M-6.

The repairs to a section of the highway near the Kent-Ottawa County line was slated for 2018, but MDOT said it has reprioritized the project for this year because the concrete joints are quickly deteriorating.

MDOT said workers spent a lot of time last fall sealing up the concrete before winter, but erratic temperatures and heavy precipitation at the start of the year would likely mean more time spent repairing pavement that will soon be replaced.

Last year, state transportation officials told 24 Hour News 8 a key ingredient in concrete was to blame for M-6 crumbling years ahead of schedule.

When the highway was built in 2004, there was a shortage in the natural resin used in highway concrete – an ingredient that adds bubbles and helps the concrete withstand big swings in temperatures, MDOT spokesman John Richard said.

He said more of the natural resin was being sold to cosmetic companies, forcing the transportation industry to use synthetic resin, which hadn’t been perfected.

This year’s $9.5 million project on M-6 will include replacing the pavement between Jackson Street near I-196 in Ottawa County and Wilson Avenue in Kent County.

The work is expected to begin in mid-to late summer.

