BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe speed and alcohol played a role in a motorcycle crash that killed a St. Joseph County man.

It happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. Thursday at Witt Lake Road and Robinson Road in Burr Oak Township, northeast of Sturgis.

Authorities say 29-year-old Joseph Leo-Thomas Hice was riding a motorcycle when it crashed. He died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit