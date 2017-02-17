Officer accused of stealing drugs from OD scene

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coloma Township police officer is accused of stealing drugs from the scene of an overdose death.

Kraig Mitchell, 33, of Kalamazoo, was charged Friday with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Prosecutors alleged Mitchell stole a mixture of heroin and fentanyl from the scene of an overdose death he was investigating on Jan. 10 in Coloma Township.

Then later that day, Mitchell was found to have allegedly stole codeine pills from the township’s MedReturn Box — a place where residents can get rid of unused pills and medicine.

Mitchell’s bond was set at $10,000. He will be back in court on Feb. 24.

