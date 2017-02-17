Police file 4th warrant request in MSU sex assault case

Related Coverage MSU suspends 3 players, staff member amid sex assault investigation





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have now submitted four warrant requests in the sexual assault investigation of three Michigan State University football players.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said she received the fourth request Thursday, but she has asked police to gather more evidence before she will make a decision on charges.

The three athletes involved in the investigation will not be named unless charges are filed.

Friday, MSU President Lou Anna Simon reassured students that although there are no charges so far, the investigation is being taken seriously.

“I understand that many in our community may be anxious and frustrated by these recent developments. People might conclude these developments indicate a culture problem here at Michigan State. Let me be clear: we are committed to creating a culture of both accountability and safety and responsiveness regarding sexual assault and harassment,” she said.

The University announced earlier this week the name of one person suspended in connection to the investigation – Curtis Blackwell, a staff member for the football team. It’s still not clear what role he played, if any, in the reported assault.

