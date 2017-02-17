Pregnant driver crashes into Wyoming business

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) –- Police believe a pregnant woman who crashed into a Wyoming business had a medical issue.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at Sunset Logistics, located at 6093 Clay Avenue SW.

Wyoming officers say the woman had just taken an exit off northbound U.S. 131 when she suffered a medical problem.

Her car went through some trees before hitting the business. Officers say the trees helped slow the impact of the crash, but a witness photo shows the vehicle still broke through the building’s wall.

Dispatchers said only one person was injured in the incident; the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

