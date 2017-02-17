Pruitt sworn in as EPA leader over environmentalists’ objections

Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The nomination of Pruitt, currently Oklahoma’s attorney general, to lead the EPA is being fiercely opposed by environmental groups that point to fundraising ties with corporations he has sued to protect. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been sworn in to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Republicans cheered the 48-year-old lawyer as the ideal pick to roll back environmental regulations they say are a drag on the nation’s economy. Democrats and career EPA employees decried him as dangerous for the environment.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Friday that “the EPA will no longer spend unnecessary taxpayer dollars on an out of control anti-energy agenda.”

As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt filed lawsuits challenging EPA regulations such as limits on carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants and expansion of water bodies regulated under the Clean Water Act.