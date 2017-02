SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An RV business in Kalamazoo County was badly damaged in a fire Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at Cloverleaf RV on US-131 just north of west XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

Fire officials say 80 percent of the building was lost in the fire. Two motor homes and a fifth-wheel were also destroyed.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

