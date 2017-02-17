Symphony with Soul coming to Grand Rapids Symphony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Grammy-award winning R&B vocalist Lalah Hathaway joins the Grand Rapids Symphony for the 2017 Symphony with Soul concert. Hear her smoky and soulful voice in You Were Meant For Me, Breathe, One Day I’ll Fly Away and more. Also featured, the Grand Rapids Community Chorus led by Duane Davis, performs Gershwin’s Summertime. Join the Symphony for the 16th annual celebration of African-American musical expression, bridging cultures through the shared language of music!

Every year, Symphony with Soul is preceded by the Celebration of Soul dinner and Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Awards. For ticket and sponsorship information, and a list of the 2017 award recipients, check out their website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

