Deputies: 3 killed in crash near Olivet

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eaton County sheriff’s deputies say three people are dead after a crash Saturday morning.

It happened at 7:26 a.m. near Interstate 69 and Ainger Road in Walton Township.

Deputies say a pickup truck was on the on the off-ramp from southbound I-69 when it left the road and crashed in a swampy, wooded area.

Two of the people inside were thrown from the truck. They were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person died at a local hospital.

Deputies did not release the names of the victims pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation.

