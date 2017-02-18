Feb. 18 college basketball roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan college basketball teams took to the hardwood Saturday.
Above, watch highlights of the following games:
- Purdue beats Michigan State 80-63
- Ball State beats Central Michigan 109-100
- Western Michigan beats Eastern Michigan 88-80
- Ferris State beats Michigan Tech 81-76
- Northern Michigan Grand Valley State 82-77
- Calvin College beats Hope College 65-62
- Kalamazoo College beats Adrian 69-44
- Cornerstone beats Northwestern Ohio 94-62
- Davenport beats Indiana Tech 78-66
- U-M Dearborn beats Aquinas 75-70