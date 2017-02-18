Feb. 18 college basketball roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan college basketball teams took to the hardwood Saturday.

  • Purdue beats Michigan State 80-63
  • Ball State beats Central Michigan 109-100
  • Western Michigan beats Eastern Michigan 88-80
  • Ferris State beats Michigan Tech 81-76
  • Northern Michigan Grand Valley State 82-77
  • Calvin College beats Hope College 65-62
  • Kalamazoo College beats Adrian 69-44
  • Cornerstone beats Northwestern Ohio 94-62
  • Davenport beats Indiana Tech 78-66
  • U-M Dearborn beats Aquinas 75-70