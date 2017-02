WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound Alpine Avenue at Center Drive is closed due to a two-vehicle crash, according to Kent County dispatch.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the Green Ridge Square mall.

The number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

24 Hour News 8’s Barton Deiters is heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

