HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It wasn’t polar-like temperatures Saturday, but nevertheless, the Polar Plunge in Holland took place to benefit the Special Olympics.

24 Hour News 8’s Ellen Bacca and Lynsey Mukomel were there to take the plunge at the Elks Lodge in Holland.

All of the jumpers raised money to benefit the Special Olympics in Michigan.

According to the event’s FirstGiving page, more than $27,000 were raised online with roughly an additional $5,000 donated Saturday.

