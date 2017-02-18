Suspect in Park Twp. shooting turns himself in

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in an Ottawa County shooting that critically wounded a man has turned himself in.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Isaac Flores turned himself in at Holland District Court Friday. He was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Flores is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the head on Feb. 2. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Lillian Street in Park Township. Flores was named a suspect in the shooting by detectives the day after.

Deputies say the victim is recovering in a local hospital, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Flores remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

