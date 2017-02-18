Wife of man killed in crash questions charge against driver

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The wife of a man killed in a crash where the driver left the scene is reacting to the charges brought against the driver.

Emily Taphouse feels the penalty does not fit the crime alleged.

Next week, the woman who police say was driving the car that struck and killed a 30-year-old father of two will be in court to be formally charged. The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office said the charge will be a misdemeanor.

“You would think that someone who hit and killed you husband, your girls’ father, would be charged with something more than leaving the scene of a personal injury accident,” Taphouse said. “It wasn’t an injury, he died.”

Korey Taphouse, 30, was struck and killed as he walked along Port Sheldon Street near 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township, less than a mile from the home he shared with his wife and two daughter under the age of 5.

The car that struck him would keep going and soon a woman would call authorities telling police she believed she had hit a deer.

On Wednesday, 46-year-old Heidi Vanderbie will be charged with the misdemeanor that carries a maximum of one year in jail. It is unlikely that she will end up behind bars.

“It feels like there was no justice for him. It was like hitting an animal,” Taphouse said.

Police said there was no evidence the car, went off the road, or was speeding and there was no evidence that the driver had been under the influence. Vanderbie also has no previous criminal record or history of traffic infractions.

“It’s not that I want anyone to go to jail of be punished forever, but it definitely feels like he got no respect, no justice and it’s very hard,” Taphouse said.

Since the crash, she has become something of an activist, not a role she sought, but she has also petitioned the township to install sidewalks along the route where her husband was killed.

While she has sometimes been frustrated and struggles with despair, she has also seen the good side of people.

“There’s people from all over the country that have reached out to me,” Taphouse said.

She said the kindness has made it a little easier to cope.

“I’ve gotten an amazing of support, I don’t feel worthy,” she said.

But the Internet has also spawned false and cruel attacks on the victim. Emily says that while her husband had been drinking that day, he was a man with everything to live for, especially his girls.

“People with no rhyme or reason saying these things, and fully aware of what happened and what we went through, I don’t understand it,” she said.

Taphouse said she has written the district court judge and the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office expressing her disappointment with the planned charge.

She doesn’t know what to expect at Wednesday’s arraignment, but she plans to be there.

