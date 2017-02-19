Authorities: Road rage may be involved in fatal crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash along I-96 that may have involved road rage, authorities say.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday west of Jordan Lake Road, south of Saranac in Berlin Township. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound Jeep Liberty was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The Jeep left the right side of the roadway, rolled over and hit a tree.

The driver, a 20-year-old Wyoming woman, was killed. Her name was not released Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that a white Honda Accord may have been involved in some sort of road rage incident with the driver of the Jeep before the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

The highway was shut down for a time as emergency responders were on the scene.

