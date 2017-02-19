Crash near Lawton may lead to drunken driving charge

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Paw Paw woman may face charges after crashing her car between Marcellus and Lawton on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on 93rd Avenue near 31st Street in Porter Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that a southbound Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into a tree.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver — a 49-year-old Paw Paw woman — was trapped in the car. She was freed by Lawton firefighters and then taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Her condition was not known Sunday.

Witnesses told deputies that two passengers from the car took off before emergency responders arrived.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say the driver appeared to be intoxicated and admitted she had been drinking. She has not been arrested. Charges are expected to be filed later.

