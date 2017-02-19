Fire crews rescue man who fell through ice on Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was rescued by fire crews after he fell through the ice on Reeds Lake Sunday.
It happened around 12:36.
Officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that the victim went out on the ice to retrieve his shanty and fell through. A hovercraft was launched from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety to rescue the man.
Authorities say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening
This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for further updates.