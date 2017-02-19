Library marks Black History Month with ‘Taste of Soul’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Taste of Soul event was held Sunday at the Grand Rapids Public Library downtown.

The event is held each February to celebrate Black History Month. It featured music, food and drink from local vendors, speakers, and crafts for the kids.

“It’s really inspiring to see our roots,” said Love Hartfield, who attended the event. “The paintings, the food, the culture, it’s nice to be exposed and have different backgrounds learn our culture.”

Taste of Soul was free thanks to sponsorship from Meijer and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Public Library calendar of events

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

