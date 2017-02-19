MSP: Stolen truck pulled from St. Joseph Co. lake

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they pulled a stolen pickup truck from a lake in southwestern Michigan Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the truck was found around 7:20 a.m. in Corey Lake, located in Fabius Township west of Three Rivers in St. Joseph County.

The Ford F-250 King Ranch edition truck was stolen sometime after 12:30 a.m. Sunday from the area of Bristol in northern Indiana. MSP says it was driven into Corey Lake at the County Line Road public access — which around 15 miles from where it was stolen, according to Google Maps.

Police said the seats and stereo system had been pulled from the pickup.

MSP is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.

