Ottawa County business damaged in overnight fire





WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were on scene of a business fire for several hours in Ottawa County Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to Homestead Timbers at 14840 16th Ave in Wright Township at 11:37 p.m. Saturday night. The building was engulfed in flames when our crew arrived on scene.

Officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that no one was inside at the time, and no fire fighters were injured battling the blaze.

Authorities were working to determine what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

