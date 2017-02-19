Police: Man in custody after standoff in Walker





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police say a man is in custody after he fired multiple gunshots during an early-morning standoff.

Police responded at 12:05 a.m. Sunday to Pineridge Apartments on a report that someone was suicidal. When police arrived, they say the man fired several gunshots out of his apartment.

Officers surrounded the area and began negotiations with the suspect. After several hours, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say no one was injured, however several homes were struck by gunfire.

Walker police were assisted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Grand Rapids police.

Police continue to investigate the situation.

