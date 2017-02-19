Prayer service honors victims of gun violence





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The day before the one-year anniversary of the Kalamazoo-area shooting spree that left six people dead, community members gathered for a prayer service to remember all victims of gun violence.

The service at Second Baptist Church in Kalamazoo began with prayer and messages of healing for victims’ families. The pastor spoke about having the will to do the right thing, not forgetting the victims, and also forgiving the perpetrators. Emotional family members then stood up to say the names of loved ones killed.

The families of the people killed in the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting spree say that as the one-year anniversary approaches, their struggle hasn’t gotten any easier.

“You’re not over it, so it’s not like … all of a sudden on the 21st, we’re going to be better,” said Nate Hawthorne, whose aunt Barbara Hawthorne was among the six killed in the shooting spree.

Attendees also received a pamphlet encouraging them to sign a letter to lawmakers to improve gun laws.

