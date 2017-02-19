To The Point: MDP Chair Dillon, RNC Chair Romney McDaniel





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The way you see politics today depends very much on your own viewpoint. That could not be clearer than with our guest on this episode of “To The Point.”

Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke to the Michigan Democratic Chairman Brandon Dillon.

“I mean this is not the kind of way a functional stable government should operate,” Dillion said of the new Trump administration.

“I think there will still be much resistance to the things they are trying to do, but in terms of just kind of day-to-day lurching from crisis to crisis and scandal to scandal or whatever you have it. I think that’s incumbent of the president to try to calm the waters in this country. Right now, given his performance in the campaign and first few weeks in office, if I was going to Vegas, I would bet that he is not going to change.”

But the Chairman of the Republican National Committee Ronna Romney McDaniel sees it much differently.

“You can’t just be against the president and have that be your message. Donald Trump has put forth a vision for America and he’s delivering. He’s delivered jobs, he’s focusing on the economy, and he’s going to continue to fight for Americans across this country.

“He said in his inaugural speech, united we’re unstoppable and that’s what he wants. I hope the Democrats will reach across and work with Republicans, but it’s been a shame to see how much they have fought the president in the beginning of his term and not given him a chance,” Romney McDaniel said.

On this Feb. 19, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” wo totally different views of what’s happening now in Washington and in politics.

