Woman with child in vehicle leads police on chase in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman with a child in her vehicle led officers on a chase in Battle Creek Sunday morning.

Battle Creek police were called to the Hometown Inn at 90 Division Street at 8:21 a.m. on a report of an assault. While they were investigating, police approached the suspect as she was getting into a vehicle with a 2-year-old child. The 22-year-old woman refused to get out of the vehicle and started to drive away with the child, who was unrestrained.

Police tried to stop her by breaking out a rear window, and one officer was able to unlock the driver side door and open it. The suspect then drove in reverse with the officer between the door and the vehicle. The officer was able to get out of the way and the woman drove out of the parking lot, striking another responding officer’s cruiser.

The suspect led police on a chase on southbound M-66, which ended near I-94.

No one was injured in the incident. The child was unharmed and turned over to family.

