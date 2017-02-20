Deputies ID driver killed in I-96 crash possibly tied to road rage

Related Coverage Authorities: Road rage may be involved in fatal crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a Wyoming woman killed in an I-96 crash that may have involved road rage.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office tells 24 Hour News 8 the victim is 20-year-old Leslie Pablo-Matias.

Authorities say Pablo-Matias’ Jeep Liberty was westbound, traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control just west of Jordan Lake Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Jeep veered off the highway, flipped and hit a tree. The highway was shut down while authorities responded to the deadly crash.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that a white Honda Accord may have been involved in some sort of road rage incident with the driver of the Jeep before the crash. Authorities said Sunday night that they were still investigating which driver may have been the aggressor in the road rage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

